Analyzing Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) & Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) and Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boston Properties and Slate Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 11 5 0 2.24 Slate Office REIT 2 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Boston Properties presently has a consensus target price of $69.56, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Slate Office REIT has a consensus target price of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 669.07%. Given Slate Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Slate Office REIT is more favorable than Boston Properties.

This table compares Boston Properties and Slate Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $3.27 billion 3.00 $190.21 million $1.21 51.69 Slate Office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Slate Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Slate Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 5.81% 2.32% 0.76% Slate Office REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boston Properties beats Slate Office REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.