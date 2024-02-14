Citigroup Downgrades Everest Group (NYSE:EG) to Neutral

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $375.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $452.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

EG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.33.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $367.96 on Monday. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.95 and its 200-day moving average is $376.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

