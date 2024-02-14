Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $315.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $236.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $270.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

