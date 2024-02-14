Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $265.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.75.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.34 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

