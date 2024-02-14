Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palmer Square Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.