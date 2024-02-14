Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palmer Square Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance
About Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Palmer Square Capital BDC
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.