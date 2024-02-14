Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

