Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after buying an additional 1,835,778 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,395,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

