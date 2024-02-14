Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
SALM stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.87. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.