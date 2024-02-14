Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SALM stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.87. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

