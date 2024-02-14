Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PULM opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.