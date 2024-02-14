Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

DOC opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

