Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of XIN opened at $2.61 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.