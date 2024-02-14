Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

