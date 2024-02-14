Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
