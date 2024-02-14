SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
SSY stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.43.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
