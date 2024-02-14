Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

