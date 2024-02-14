Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
