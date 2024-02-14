Liberty Global (LBTYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Liberty Global to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

