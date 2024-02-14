FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Issued By William Blair

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

PBH stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

