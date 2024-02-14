Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.50 million.

UTI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE UTI opened at $15.69 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $534.72 million, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 38,994 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

