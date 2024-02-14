StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

