StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

