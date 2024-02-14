StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
