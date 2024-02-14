J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $216.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $217.02.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,299,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

