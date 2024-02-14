Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $135.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $108.18 and a 52 week high of $140.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.