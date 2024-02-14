Packaging Co. of America to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $164.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.82. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
