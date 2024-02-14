Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.33 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Shares of MDP stock opened at C$1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.53.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

