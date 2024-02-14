DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.36 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.66.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

