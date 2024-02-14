StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

