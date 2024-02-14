Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $213.93 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.