Synlogic, Inc. Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SYBX. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.74 on Monday. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

