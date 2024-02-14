Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.05. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $227.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $240,703,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,931.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 131,019 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

