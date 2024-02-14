Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.05. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $227.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.43.
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.58.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
