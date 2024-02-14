Southwest Airlines Co. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

