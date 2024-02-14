Southwest Airlines Co. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

View Our Latest Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.