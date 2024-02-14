Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegion plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $6.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.78. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of ALLE opened at $129.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.54. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $133.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

