Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

CF opened at C$8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$843.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.68. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$389.14 million for the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

