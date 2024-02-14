Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exelixis, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

