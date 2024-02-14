Confluent, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Confluent in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Scotiabank increased their target price on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Confluent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Confluent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,213 shares of company stock worth $32,484,960. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

