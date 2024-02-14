FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 0.86. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

