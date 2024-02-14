Lincoln Electric (LECO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $227.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $234.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average of $197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

