HC Wainwright Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENTA. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

ENTA opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

