Procore Technologies (PCOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,818,433.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,522,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,390,134.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $282,911.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,578,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,109,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,818,433.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522,245 shares in the company, valued at $269,390,134.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,048 shares of company stock worth $20,947,275 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.