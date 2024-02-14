Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $289.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $227.87 and a 12-month high of $302.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

