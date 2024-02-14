Genuine Parts (GPC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.