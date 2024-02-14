Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Cut by Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

