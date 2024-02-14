Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $321.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.52. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $271.00 and a fifty-two week high of $467.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

