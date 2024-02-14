Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $321.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.52. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $271.00 and a fifty-two week high of $467.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Rad Laboratories
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.