Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

NYSE BA opened at $204.37 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.93. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.54, a PEG ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

