FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Viasat, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Viasat in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Viasat’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Viasat’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $128,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

