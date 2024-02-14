Brokers Offer Predictions for goeasy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $16.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.47. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2025 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSY. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$178.78.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$157.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.70. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.