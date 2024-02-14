Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Transcat, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
TRNS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.
Transcat Stock Down 4.9 %
TRNS opened at $106.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.66 million, a P/E ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $115.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Transcat by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Transcat by 59.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transcat by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transcat
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.