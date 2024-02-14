Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Transcat, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TRNS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Transcat Stock Down 4.9 %

TRNS opened at $106.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.66 million, a P/E ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $115.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Transcat by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Transcat by 59.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transcat by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

