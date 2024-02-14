Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

