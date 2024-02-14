Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $182.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Shares of AIZ opened at $171.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $179.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.50.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,981,000 after buying an additional 573,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

