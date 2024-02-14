Universal Logistics (ULH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

