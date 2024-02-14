American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

