TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.