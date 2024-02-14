Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $328,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

